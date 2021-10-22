CAR in biggest rise on global soccer rankings

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SURPRISE packages, the Central African Republic (CAR), and powerhouses Egypt, Morocco and South Africa have risen up the global football rankings after impressive showings at the World Cup qualifiers.

According to the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) rankings released on Thursday, CAR made the most significant progress, nine places up the rankings but remain a lowly 115th.

South Africa’s Bafana Bafana are seven places up to 66th.

Morocco’s Atlas Lions are four places up the rung to 29th while Egypt rose by as many positions to land in 44th spot.

The four African nations performed admirably during the recent qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Algeria are at the top of Group A in the qualifiers with two games remaining before the final playoffs.

Morocco have qualified for the next stage after winning all four matches in Group I.

South Africa, on ten points, sit atop Group G, a point ahead of Ghana.

While they lie third in Group C, CAR are basking in the glory of one of the most stunning surprises in global football after a 1-0 away over perennial qualifiers Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Belgium retains top spot, ahead of Brazil, the only team to have played at every World Cup, from 1930.

World champions and recent UEFA Nations League winners, France, are third.

European champions, Italy, are fourth.

England’s Three Lions anchor the top five.

– CAJ News