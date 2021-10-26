First African metaverse sold out on debut

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE first African virtual reality (VR) metaverse has sold outs its debut art collection.

A metaverse is a digital reality combining aspects of social media, online gaming, augmented reality (AR), VR and crypto-currencies to allow users to interact virtually.

Africacare, as the first from South Africa is also called, houses digital land with roots in the African continent.

The debut non-fungible token (NFT) collection of 52 digital pieces from world-renowned local artist, Norman Catherine, fetched US$53 000 (R765 400) purchased in digital currency.

Catherine is given the success of the debut collection, is creating a collection of styled avatars, based on the archetypes embodied in his signature lexicon.

“NFTs have opened up a whole new medium for artists to explore,” he said.

“I am thrilled my debut collection could be showcased in a metaverse owned and led by Africans.”

The artist is hopeful other South African artists embrace the new digital era of art, which creates a new dimension for exploration.

Africarare officially launched at the recent SingularityU South Africa Summit 2021, that took place online, attracting over 3 000 delegates.

“We are thrilled to be working with Africa’s greatest talent and showcase it to the world in our virtual reality metaverse allowing

Africa to take part in this global phenomenon,’ said Zhulik Zhulik, co-founder Africarare.

– CAJ News