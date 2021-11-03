Zambian Nsabata is the toast of Sekhukhune

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

Africa Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – WINNING back-to-back Man of the Match awards, keeping successive cleans sheets and making arguably the save of the season thus far, Toaster Nsabata is one of the most astute signings in the DStv Premiership this campaign.

However, the Sekhukhune United goalkeeper is neither resting on his laurels following his solid start to South African football nor letting the individual accolades go to his head.

Following his exploits and Ba Bina Noko’s decent start to the season, the Zambian international has revealed his resolve to help the newcomers to a top four finish.

Nsabata has been in fine form, which coincides with Sekhukhune’s inspiring run in the Premiership.

He has not looked back since making his debut, albeit a 1-0 and AmaZulu.

The newboys won the matches 1-0 away and at home respectively, the last a 2-0 win over AmaZulu at home on Wednesday.

A last-second reflex save against City, when he kept out a close-range diving header from substitute Khanyisa Mayo, not only sealed maximum points for Ba Bina Noko but is arguably the best save at this stage of the season.

In an interview, Nsabata told CAJ News Africa his debut in the local league had exceeded his expectations.

“I’m happy,” said the man from Chingola in Zambia’s Copperbelt region.

“I’m happy and certain I’m going to do much better,” the goalkeeper added.

“The four games I have played have motivated me more than I expected. I think it’s a brilliant start.”

Nsabata has worked his way up the pecking order ahead of club captain, Tapuwa Kapini, Ayanda Dlamini and Rowen van Vuuren.

“The competition is very high,” said the former Zanaco and Zesco United player, capped at senior and junior international level with Zambia.

“I can’t be big-headed with my Man of the Match awards. I must work hard to stay at the top of and add to these awards,” he said.

Sekhukhune were fourth at the time of publication, with 11 points from seven games.

At the beginning of the season, Sekhukhune coach MacDonald Makhubedu said the mandate was to survive relegation.

Buoyed by their maiden season exceeding expectations lately, Nsabata believes Sekhukhune can finish high up the 16-team log.

“I want to finish on top four this season,” he stated.

“I know with my teammates and the technical team…the work we normally do, we are going to achieve a lot this season,” Nsabata concluded.

– CAJ News