Telkom confirms MTN as roaming partner

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – TELKOM’S addition of MTN as a roaming partner means customers now have access to three networks.

Lunga Siyo, the Chief Executive of Telkom Consumer, said the innovative approach to network deployment allows Telkom to give customers the best coverage the country has to offer.

“The access to MTN South Africa’s 2G, 3G and 4G network adds coverage while reducing Telkom’s overall roaming costs,” Siyo said.

“The addition of a second roaming partner is well within our current roaming spend. We remain on course with our plan to progressively reduce our roaming costs over time.”

Siyo said seamless handovers were an integral part of Telkom’s multi-partner approach.

“Telkom customers will continue to enjoy a seamless handover of calls between Telkom and both roaming partners,” Siyo added.

Telkom operates a network of approximately 6 900 base stations and continues to expand this footprint.

It entered into an agreement with Vodacom South Africa for 2G, 3G and 4G services in December 2018.

In this latest agreement, effective this week, MTN South Africa has been added for the provision of 2G, 3G and 4G services.

– CAJ News