Nissan upbeat and revenue growth prospects

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – NISSAN expects to defy the continuing semiconductor supply shortage and rising raw material prices to increase profits in the current fiscal year.

The Japanese automaker has revised upward its full-year outlook as it continues its new car offensive and further improves quality of sales.

Nissan is forecasting net revenue of 8,8 trillion yen (US$77,2 billion).

The company foresees an operating profit of 180 billion yen, which is 30 billion yen above the previous outlook.

Net profit1 of 180 billion yen is expected, which is 120 billion yen above the previous outlook.

Nissan nonetheless expects sales volume to decrease by 13,6 percent over the previous forecast to 3,8 million units.

This week, Nissan released its financial results for the six-months ended 30th September.

Consolidated net revenue was 3,95 trillion yen, consolidated operating profit was 139,1 billion yen.

Operating profit margin was 3,5 percent and net profit at 168,6 billion yen.

Makoto Uchida, Nissan Chief Executive Officer, said the strong results were the outcome of diligent financial management, improved quality of sales and continuing product offensive.

“This has helped us withstand several headwinds,” Uchida said.

Nissan serves 42 Sub-Saharan Africa markets with 14,7 percent market share and 37 national sales companies across the continent.

The company offers a range of 24 vehicles to retail and commercial customers in the region.

– CAJ News