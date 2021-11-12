MTN Rwanda speeds digital transformation journey

from PHYLLIS BIRORI in Kigali, Rwanda

KIGALI, (CAJ News) – MTN Rwanda is deploying a Network Operations Centre (NOC) to enhance consumer experience.

The mobile operator has signed a five-year deal with Ericsson to deploy the centre.

Ericsson’s Managed Services solution will deliver an automation-driven Information Technology (IT) operation.

The new agreement is a milestone in MTN Rwanda’s modernisation and digital transformation journey.

MTN Rwanda’s NOC and the Incidents Management tools will be automated, enabling further business opportunities.

Eugen Gakwerere, Chief Technical Officer of MTN Rwanda said the latest collaboration with Ericsson is further testament of their long-term partnership.

MTN embraces digital transformation to maximise efficiencies and to improve service, he said.

“In deploying and implementing this solution, Ericsson is supporting us in our digital transformation journey which is essential to us providing next generation services to our customers,” Gakwerere said.

MTN and Ericsson have solid ties.

The operator selected Ericsson as the partner to launch its GSM mobile system networks in 1998.

In 2009, MTN launched its 3G network through Ericsson.

In 2013, MTN launched Ericsson’s Mobile Money platform.

“The five-year agreement is a recognition of our operational performance as MTN Rwanda’s trusted partner for decades and also in our efforts to propel #AfricaInMotion,” said Nicolas Blixell, Vice President and Head of Global Customer Unit MTN and Customer Unit MTN Africa at Ericsson Middle East and Africa.

– CAJ News