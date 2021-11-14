Satan a mastermind of rebellion against Jehovah

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

THE wicked spirit, widely known as Satan comes to steal, kill and destroy.

Before delving into my topic for this week, let us answer the question who Satan is.

Also known as the devil and sometimes called Lucifer, Satan is an entity in the Abrahamic religions.

This evil spirit seduces humans into sin or falsehood.

In Judaism, Satan is an agent subservient to Yahweh, typically regarded as a metaphor for the yetzer hara, or “evil inclination.”

The devil, or Lucifer, or whatever you want to call him, is a character that is full of deception, trickery, hoodwinking, cunning, lying, pretence, misrepresentation and imposture.

From the time of creation of the earth and the Garden of Eden, Satan has from time immemorial been deceiving humans.

According to Genesis 3:1 – 6 of the English Standard Version: “Now the serpent was more crafty than any other beast of the field that the LORD God had made. He said to the woman (Eve), “Did God actually say, ‘You shall not eat of any tree in the garden’?”

And the woman said to the serpent (Satan), “We may eat of the fruit of the trees in the garden, but God said, ‘You shall not eat of the fruit of the tree that is in the midst of the garden, neither shall you touch it, lest you die.’”

But the serpent said to the woman, “You will not surely die. For God knows that when you eat of it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.”

So when the woman saw that the tree was good for food, and that it was a delight to the eyes, and that the tree was to be desired to make one wise, she took of its fruit and ate, and she also gave some to her husband who was with her, and he ate.

Clearly, the devil is the one that caused first humans – Adam and Eve – to rebel against Jehovah God thus sinning.

Revelation 12:9 of the Holman Christian Standard Bible reveals: “So the great dragon was thrown out—the ancient serpent, who is called the Devil and Satan, the one who deceives the whole world. He was thrown to earth, and his angels with him.”

The devil knows that if he can distort our thinking, he can influence us to do what is bad.

2 Corinthians 4:4 of the New Living Translation observes: “Satan, who is the god of this world, has blinded the minds of those who don’t believe. They are unable to see the glorious light of the Good News. They don’t understand this message about the glory of Christ, who is the exact likeness of God.”

Further in the book of James 1:14-15 of the New American Standard Bible: “But each one is tempted when he is carried away and enticed by his own lust. Then when lust has conceived, it gives birth to sin; and sin, when it has run its course, brings forth death.”

HOW THE DEVIL MANIPULATES THE WORLD

The devil uses politics, religion, commerce, entertainment, education and many other things to promote his way of thinking and make it acceptable.

With the advent of technology, Satan uses the same innovation to manoeuvre, especially those that do not study the word of Jehovah God.

John 14:30 of the Berean Study Bible declares: “I will not speak with you much longer, for the prince of this world is coming, and he has no claim on Me.”

Fellow brethren, now that you fully understand who satan is, may this True Gospel seizes the opportunity to urge you all to resist the devil to avoid sinning.

When you stand firm, and resist him, the devil flees.

James 4:7 of the New Living Translation remarks: “So humble yourselves before God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

