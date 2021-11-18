Investment galore at intra-African trade expo

from NJABULO BUTHELEZI in Durban

KZN Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – INVESTMENT-ready projects are in full display at the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2021 as the event holds its Investment Day.

This is held under theme, “Unlocking Investment and Accelerating Deal Flow in Africa”, held as the IATF draws to a close in Durban.

Thursday’s investment forum will also feature sector specific parallel sessions on Agriculture, Logistics, Technology and Tourism.

The Investor Day focuses on opportunities on the continent and unlocking cross-border investment by African national champions, focusing on some key sectors and learning from investors and companies who are committed and invested in the continent.

Confirmed speakers include Bogolo Joy Kenewendo, economist at Kenewendo Advisory and former Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Botswana.

Another speaker is Amr Kamel, Executive Vice President, Business Development & Corporate Banking, Afreximbank.

Acha Leke (Senior Partner and Chairman, McKinsey & Company, Africa), Akol Ayii (Founder and Chairman Trinity Energy) and Paulo Gomes (Chairman, Orango Investment Corporation) will speak.

Others are Ndiarka Mbodji (Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Kowry Energy) and Abdou Souleye Diop, Managing Partner, Mazars.

Omar Ben Yedder, Project Lead on the Investment Forum, expressed belief in the development of national champions and for these officials to drive private sector investment across the continent.

“We’re seeing it but the examples are still too seldom,” Yedder said.

