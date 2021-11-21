Humans as strong as united, as weak as divided

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

UNITY is power. Unity is strength.

An individual cannot do all things alone but with unity and support of others, everything is possible.

Unity is the power that enables people to deal with adversity.

Humans can overcome circumstances provided they combine their efforts.

Through unity, they can achieve desired aims, ambitions, goals and objectives, no matter how hard the circumstances.

Let me share with you dear reader a short story about a father who had three sons.

The sons were hard workers yet quarreled vehemently all the time.

The father tried his level best to unite his sons, but dismally failed.

While the villagers would appreciate the three sons’ hard work and efforts, they equally made fun of them because of the fights among these brothers.

So, one day, the father, who was now on the point of death, decided to summon his sons around him in order to give them some parting advice.

He ordered them to bring in a bundle of sticks.

The ailing father told the eldest son: “Break the sticks.”

The son strained and strained, but with all his efforts was unable to break the bundle.

The other sons also tried, but none succeeded in breaking the sticks on his own.

After the trio failed, the father requested them to untie the bundle.

He instructed each of the sons to take a stick.

“Now, break the sticks,” the father said.

Each stick was easily broken.

Well, the moral of this story is that in unity there is always strength.

Ecclesiastes 4:12 of the New Living Translation notes: “A person standing alone can be attacked and defeated, but two can stand back-to-back and conquer. Three are even better, for a triple-braided cord is not easily broken.”

Further in the book of Matthew 12:25 of the New King James Version, Jesus knew his disciples’ thoughts. He said to them: “Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation, and every city or house divided against itself will not stand.”

One of the greatest ancient kings, David, once wrote on Psalm 133:1 of the English Standard Version: “Behold, how good and pleasant it is when brothers dwell in unity!”

1 Corinthians 1:10 declares: “I appeal to you, brothers and sisters, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that all of you agree with one another in what you say and that there be no divisions among you, but that you be perfectly united in mind and thought.”

Fellow brethren, always remember, when two people agree on something in unison, Jehovah God in heaven fulfills everything that has been bound together by united people.

Matthew 18:19-20 affirms: “Again, truly I tell you that if two of you on earth agree about anything they ask for, it will be done for them by my Father (Jehovah) in heaven. For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, whatever you do in the spirit of unity, no power at all will ever manage to break such capability.

Whether it is in business, family, relationship, associations or groupings, when things are done in unity, there is always success, achievement and breakthroughs.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

