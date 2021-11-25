Timely stimulus for tech savvy African youths

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – AFRICAN millennial creators have received a major boost with the launch of a disruptive social media platform aiming to provide them with job opportunities and access the global creative economy.

Snake Nation, as the platform is called, has gone live.

A partnership has been announced with All-Africa Students Union (AASU), the largest student movement in the continent.

AASU is an umbrella organisation representing students at all levels across 54 African countries.

Officials disclosed the AASU/Snake Nation partnership has founded college societies with access to over 8 million multicultural millennial creators across 2 800 campuses with an audience influence on over 300 million.

The partners are working directly with student governance bodies to empower and equip students with necessary skills for the fourth industrial revolution.

This is via a number of events including workshops, music concerts, movie nights, poetry sessions, gaming tournaments, business pitch sessions and hackathons.

“This is a historic feat for us, I’m excited to finally show the world what our purpose has been about for the last couple of years,” said Tawanda Brandon, Chief Technology Officer of Snake Nation.

He said with their creative communities, this was a chance to prove the Snake Nation model and the internet could be a place where youth could earn a living by authentically telling their stories.

“As we look at accessing the $2,2-trillion global creative economy on the heels of the AfCFTA ratification, the timing is critical,” said Karl Carter, Chief Executive Officer of Snake Nation.

AfCFTA is the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The official launch of the app comes shortly after Snake Nation took centre stage at YouthConnekt Africa, a gathering of African youth development stakeholders.

Carter delivered the keynote address.

“We are thankful to the Government of Ghana for hosting us and for our partnership with AASU that will help provide jobs for young creators in the emerging creative economy on the continent,” Carter said.

– CAJ New