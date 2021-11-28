Faith through the eyes of a child

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

IT seems like only yesterday that my children Parker and Khesani were little kids, they showed me an amazing kind of faith and trust, which made me grow tremendously and mightily in my belief in Jehovah God.

Whether I had or did not have money, my children would still come to my bedroom early in the morning and sit on my lap.

They would drop their wish list, consisting of toys, cartoon books, dolls, clothes, sweets and biscuits, among other luxuries.

I would neither discourage nor deny them the opportunity to tell me how much they trusted me.

I would ensure, though at that particular period I was earning little money, that I starved myself of lunch at work in order to save money for my children’s wish list.

I would sacrifice for them.

Even when I did not have enough money for their school fees, I would still confidently assure them, “all is well.”

By doing so, I would see Jehovah God equally answering and fulfilling my prayers.

As my financial situation started to change for the better, my children’s trust in me grew immensely.

A biblical verse in Matthew supported my children’s trust in me.

According to the verse, for everyone who asks receives while he who seeks finds; and to him who knocks, the door will be opened.

I like Matthew 7:10 of the New Living Translation, which reads: “So if you sinful people know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your heavenly Father (Jehovah) give good gifts to those who ask him.”

From the practical examples of trust and faith shown by my children, I would also translate my trust to Jehovah to be non-negotiable hence seeing His hand in my file.

The main reason why I and my family have so much trust in Jehovah is because the Heavenly Father always has plans for peace as well as fulfilling our future as His children, who believe in Him.

Jeremiah 29:11 of the Berean Study Bible notes: “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, to give you a future and a hope.”

Our main challenge today is that we get intimidated by those that show off riches.

A majority of these showoffs have accumulated wealth through corruption and crime.

Proverbs 29:25 of the New Living Translation declares: “Fearing people is a dangerous trap, but trusting the LORD means safety.”

The Good News Translation remarks: “It is dangerous to be concerned with what others think of you, but if you trust the LORD, you are safe.”

If you trust in Jehovah, He will surely meet your every need out of his riches in his glory.

Philippians 4:19 of the New Living Translation observes: “And this same God who takes care of me will supply all your needs from his glorious riches, which have been given to us in Christ Jesus.”

As Jehovah’s children, we should learn to trust so much in the Lord as opposed to humans, so that we tap into His hidden riches prepared for His children since creation.

Proverbs 3:5-6 expresses: “Trust in the LORD with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight paths.”

The word of Jehovah teaches us that those who trust in their own reasoning are fools, but those who do so in Jehovah God are wise.

Proverbs 28:26 of the Berean Study Bible remarks: “He who trusts in himself is a fool, but one who walks in wisdom will be safe.”

The reason we confidently trust and depend on Jehovah is because He has proved to be our helper where the world would have abandoned or rejected us.

Hebrews 13:6 of the Berean Literal Bible asserts: “So we are confident to say: “The Lord is my helper, and I will not be afraid; what shall man do to me?”

If our children would trust so much in us as capable providers of all their needs, then why are we not also trusting in the capabilities of our heavenly Father – Jehovah God?

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika