Gas arrivals bolster SA energy security

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE arrival of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the DNG Energy plant in Germiston, east of Johannesburg is hailed as a big step forward for energy security and stability in South Africa.

It clears the way for the company to accelerate its pilot projects with its partners in the weeks to come.

These groundbreaking pilot projects aim to test the feasibility of using LNG as an alternative to diesel, offering a proof of concept for a cleaner and more affordable option for transport, industrial, power generation and mining.

“It has taken us several years, big investments and preparations of infrastructure rollout to get to this point, now a new dawn has arrived for South Africa’s energy market,” Aldworth Mbalati, DNG Energy Group Chief Executive Officer, said.

He was speaking at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the plant east of Johannesburg.

“We are especially proud that it is a private, 100 percent black African-owned business that is enabling a future where energy is cleaner and more cost-effective than ever,” Mbalati added.

This latest development follows the historic arrival of South Africa’s first LNG shipment from Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The arrival of this cost-effective alternative energy is the culmination of seven years of planning, permitting, and licensing efforts.

It heralds the commencement of an investment program of some R5 billion over the next several years to ensure bulk affordable and reliable LNG supply comes into South Africa.

DNG is focusing on transforming South Africa’s energy landscape through the advancement of LNG, which it believes has a key role to play in increasing industrial output and power supply while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“By driving competition in the energy market, our LNG offering has potential to boost local manufacturing and drive economic growth through the transfer of skills and creation of employment,” Mbalati said.

– CAJ News