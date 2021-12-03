‘Stressed’ Nigerians dump SIM cards for fibre

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – THE stress of linking national identification numbers (NINs) to subscriber identity modules (SIMs) and the shift to fibre broadband internet subscription plans have resulted in declining mobile internet subscriptions in Nigeria.

The latest data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the industry regulator, show that internet subscriptions stood at 140 million in October.

This represents a year-on-year (y/y) decline of 8,2 percent.

However, the regulator said it noticed a month-on-month (m/m) increase of around 61 000 subscriptions.

Coronation Merchant Bank partly attributed the y/y decline to the government’s SIM card regulation, which requires each SIM card to be linked to a NIN.

“Based on our channel checks, the stress associated with the NIN-SIM linkage has resulted in customers abandoning SIMs of devices that are not their primary source for communication or internet connectivity,” Coronation stated.

Furthermore, the financial think-tank stated, over the past year, there has been a visible shift to fibre broadband internet subscription plans which do not require SIM cards to function.

“Residential estates are increasingly tilting towards this option given the heavy reliance on internet services at home due to the ongoing work-from-home approach.”

Among the mobile network operators, MTN Nigeria (MTNN) accounted for the largest share (38 percent) of total subscriptions.

MTNN recorded a 0,1 percent m/m increase in internet subscriptions.

Airtel and Glo recorded m/m increases of 1,6 percent and 0,7 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, 9mobile recorded a m/m decline of 1,3 percent.

