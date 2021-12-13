OPINION: Forced COVID-19 vaccination exposes false prophets

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

THE mandatory coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination, which is a gross violation of human rights, is something yesteryear prophets and ambassadors of Jehovah would never tolerate.

They would not compromise on it.

They would rather be arrested and thrown into jails while defending what is good in the eyes of their creator, who is Jehovah God.

I’m not speaking about these dubious, fake, fraudulent, worthless and bogus prophets, who only preach about money.

This True Gospel does not refer to any such counterfeit prophets of doom.

These bogus prophets, when the going gets tough, they quickly go into hiding leaving behind their sheep to be devoured by wild animals.

World government leaders are abusing children of God’s rights yet the so-called prophets, bishops, evangelists and pastors are silent about it.

This True Gospel bemoans the long-gone centuries of Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego. These men did not compromise when it came to defending what is good in the eyes of Jehovah.

Faced with life and death, the trio did not compromise. Instead, they firmly and fiercely stood for Jehovah’s doctrines and believers. This landed them in trouble.

King Nebuchadnezzar II of Babylon threw them into a fiery furnace of fire after the trio refused to bow down to the king’s image.

Daniel 3:16-18 observes: “Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, answered and said to the king, O Nebuchadnezzar, we are not careful to answer thee in this matter. If it be so, our God whom we serve is able to deliver us from the burning fiery furnace, and he will deliver us out of thine hand, O king.

“But if not, be it known unto thee, O king, that we will not serve thy gods, nor worship the golden image which thou hast set up.”

Do you see something here about true and uncompromising ambassadors of Jehovah?

On the contrary, these so-called prophets or shepherds of today always become active when it is about money while promising fake miracles.

Following the advent of COVID-19, this True Gospel looked east, west, north and south in anticipation of Jehovah’s true prophets.

Up until now, there has not been any single prophetic voice from the church of Christ that rose or openly challenged these world governments, who forcefully and authoritatively inject undesired vaccines into people’s bodies.

Worse, these COVID-19 vaccines being administered into people’s bodies have never been clinically proven to be entirely useful to fight the pandemic.

What worries the most is that the so-called human rights organisations are silent about this gross violation that sees no individual free to decide on vaccination.

The yesteryear’s prophets would not allow Jehovah’s people to be tossed around while they watch.

The true yesteryear prophets of Jehovah would stand firm, fight tooth and nail against these forced satanic vices comprising mandatory vaccination of COVID-19.

Do not forget that every person has authority over their body. Every Christian must do with his body which is not in violation of a clear conscience before Jehovah.

Jehovah Himself has never imposed Himself upon us despite creating all of us. He still gave us the right to choose.

2 Corinthians 3:17 of the New American Standard Bible mentions: “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom (free choice).”

My question is, why are world governments, doctors, companies, or any other persons forcing another human being to take medicine for a disease or illness?

Why are believers or Christians are not given the same freedom of choice when it comes to voluntarily selecting to be vaccinated or not?

Fellow brethren, yesteryear prophets that rose up and defended Jehovah’s people from the increasingly becoming wicked world compromised Moses, Jeremiah, Daniel, Elijah, Apostle Paul, including our Lord Jesus Christ himself, among others.

They would rather prefer to be arrested, jailed or killed.

The prophets would die for what is plausible in the eyes of the heavenly kingdom.

Yet the so-called prophets of today only stand tough when it is about money.

Citizens’ rights are being trampled upon while the church of Jehovah is silent. Sadly, the church’s silence makes the devil roar as if he had become a lion.

I reiterate that every person has the right to choose to be vaccinated or not.

However, it is increasingly becoming mandatory throughout the world although there is no scientific evidence suggesting vaccines are the answer to the COVID-19.

I have heard isolated voices mocking the mandatory COVID-19 vaccines as useless, scam and a means of profiteering.

These words have been widely shared: “If you still need a booster after being fully vaccinated, and need get tested after being fully vaccinated, still need to wear a mask after being fully vaccinated, and still get hospitalised after being fully vaccinated. It’s probably time you admitted that you have been fully conned.”

Indeed, these sentiments suggest to be true, powerful and valid until such a time clinical tests would prove otherwise.

Humans must be allowed space to choose what goes into their bodies or not.

1 Corinthians 6:19-20 of the New Living Translation reads: “Don’t you realize that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit, who lives in you and was given to you by God? You do not belong to yourself, for God bought you with a high price. So you must honor God with your body.”

The Holman Christian Standard Bible remarks: “Don’t you know that your body is a sanctuary of the Holy Spirit who is in you, whom you have from God? You are not your own, for you were bought at a price. Therefore glorify God in your body.”

For sure, Jehovah has told us through His prophets that we are free to choose between good and evil, but funnily, today, compromised world governments are forcing God’s people to do what they do not like.

Joshua 24:15 of the New International Version asserts: “But if serving the LORD seems undesirable to you, then choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve, whether the gods your ancestors served beyond the Euphrates, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land you are living. But as for me and my household, we will serve the LORD.”

The question whether to vaccinate or not should be left to the freedom of every individual and parents.

Whether vaccines are beneficial to the health of people is a medical question that needs to be weighed up by medical evidence.

Regardless of whether vaccines are beneficial or not, people should still determine whether the use and manufacture of specific vaccines are morally right.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

