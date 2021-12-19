Heaven is only for God and His angels

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

MANY churches preach that humans will only find true happiness in heaven.

Yet, hypocritically, the principals of these congregations are investing heavily on earthly things such as mansions, expensive cars and jets.

Religious leaders also eat healthily, drink and slosh while the general congregants are told their happiness is in heaven.

Poor believers are taught their paradise will be in heaven yet bishops, prophets, pastors and their children enjoy their fairyland here on earth.

Straightforward biblical verses are deliberately twisted, spinned, misrepresented and wrongly quoted to suit the church leaders’ insatiable appetite for wealth.

These verses often abused include Matthew 5:3 of the New International Version, which notes: “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

Well, to be poor in spirit does not mean believers should not strive to be physically rich. Big NO!

Fellow brethren, to be poor in spirit simply means humans must be humble whenever they worship Jehovah.

Instead, people must realise that their sin and spiritual emptiness are equated to poverty.

While this is not the main True Gospel message, I just thought of clearing some misconceptions surrounding the notion believers must only concentrate in enriching themselves spiritually while physically they remain poor.

Jehovah does not want us to be poor. Instead, our heavenly Father wants us to be rich and live happily on earth.

Ecclesiastes 9:7-10 of the New International Version observes: “Go, eat your food with gladness, and drink your wine with a joyful heart, for God has already approved what you do. Always be clothed in white, and always anoint your head with oil. Enjoy life with your wife, whom you love, all the days of this meaningless life that God has given you under the sun—all your meaningless days. For this is your lot in life and in your toilsome labor under the sun. Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with all your might, for in the realm of the dead, where you are going, there is neither working nor planning nor knowledge nor wisdom.”

The message in this True Gospel is to confirm that there are no new additional believers that will go to heaven when they die, as widely preached in many churches.

Heaven is primarily Jehovah’s dwelling place and His angels, and the 144 000 believers, who truly represented His heavenly kingdom while on earth leading to the Second Coming of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Revelation 7:4 of the Contemporary English Version confirms: “Then I heard how many people had been marked on the forehead. There were 144 000 and they came from every tribe of Israel:”

Heaven is a parallel realm where everything operates according to Jehovah’s will. Heaven is a place of peace, love, community, and worship, where God is surrounded by a heavenly court and other heavenly beings.

All the dead will not go to heaven as claimed by some preachers, but shall wait for resurrection leading to judgement day.

As believers, we trust in the resurrection of the body. We believe there shall be a time when Jehovah reunites our soul and body, and that we will have a glorified body even as Christ came out of the tomb as the “firstborn from the dead.”

John 5:28-29 of the Amplified Bible declares: “Do not be surprised at this; for a time is coming when all those who are in the tombs will hear His voice, and they will come out—those who did good things [will come out] to a resurrection of [new] life, but those who did evil things [will come out] to a resurrection of judgement [that is, to be sentenced].”

Further, the book of Daniel 12:2 of the Good News Translation asserts: “Many of those who have already died will live again: some will enjoy eternal life, and some will suffer eternal disgrace.”

Fellow brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, no person will live in heaven. All the dead shall rise again to life as they await judgement.

1 Thessalonians 4:16 of the New Living Translation states: “For the Lord Himself will come down from heaven with a commanding shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trumpet call of God. First, the believers who have died will rise from their graves.”

Fellow brethren, let us study the word of Jehovah so that the devil, through his false preachers, sham prophets and bogus pastors do not take advantage of us.

May I seize this opportunity to urge you all to be like the believers in the ancient Berea (an ancient city in Macedonia, northern Greece), who were praised for knowing the word of Jehovah through bible studies.

The ancient Berea would not believe anything preached for the sake of trusting.

Acts 17:11 remarks: “11 The people of Berea were more open-minded than the people of Thessalonica. They were very willing to receive God’s message, and every day they carefully examined the Scriptures to see if what Paul said was true.”

Now that you know the Truth from the True Gospel, I urge you to go and invest so that you live happily.

Work hard to get money so that you purchase your home. Drive the best cars. Buy gifts for your loved ones. Save your money for retirement. Eat and drink.

Remember to help or support others. Be actively involved in new business ventures and lead a happier life.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

