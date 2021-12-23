Tensions indicate Libya spilling back into conflict

from AHMED ZAYED in Tripoli, Libya

TRIPOLI, (CAJ News) – CONCERNS are mounting over the unfolding security situation in Libya, where polls scheduled for this week were postponed.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) is worried at the current mobilisation of forces affiliated with different groups, which it warned was creating tensions and increasing the risk of clashes that could spiral into conflict.

The developments mainly in the capital Tripoli did not bode well for the ongoing efforts to maintain stability and establish conducive security and political conditions for the now-postponed elections.

UNSMIL note the tensions could undermine the security gains Libya had realized, which gave confidence to high-level officials from around the world to come to Tripoli to participate in the successful Libya Stabilization Conference in October.

The UN mission thus called on all Libyan actors to exercise restraint at the delicate moment and to work together to create a security and political atmosphere that preserves Libya’s progress and enables peaceful elections and a successful transition.

Stephanie Williams, the Special Adviser of the UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Libya, was at the time of going to press engaging Libyan stakeholders to facilitate the achievement of this goal.

Polls were scheduled for December 24 but the High National Electoral Commission (HNEC) ordered the dissolution of the electoral committees nationwide.

This was a result of disputes about fundamental rules governing the election.

Disputes emanated from the voting timetable, the eligibility of the main candidates and the eventual powers of the next president and parliament.

The North African country has previously failed to hold elections.

Polls were initially planned for 2018 but deferred to the following year.

Then, they were delayed due to the Khalifa Haftar-led Libyan National Army’s operation to wrestle power from the Government of National Accord.

Libya has been in turmoil since the overthrow and murder of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Imperialist North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) spearheaded by both France and the United States illegally invaded Libya while sponsoring rebels to revolt against Gaddafi.

– CAJ News