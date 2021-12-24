Chanda new AfDB head of water, sanitation

from ALEXIS DOUMBIA in Abidjan, Ivory Coast

ABIDJAN, (CAJ News) – THE African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has appointed Osward Mulenga Chanda as Director for Water Development and Sanitation.

The appointment of the Zambian national is with immediate effect.

“I am grateful for this opportunity,” Chanda said.

“I will use this trust to work with the water team in forging stronger partnerships critical in securing water security for all, contributing to the socio-economic transformation of the continent.”

Chanda brings nearly 30 years’ work experience in policy dialogue and investment programming.

Of these, 20 have been at managerial level in water and sanitation investment project design, portfolio management, development finance, utility regulation, institutional reform, policy, and strategy development, for both public and private sector operations.

He joined the AfDB in 2009 as Chief Water and Sanitation Engineer.

Chanda has vast experience in resource mobilization for development, having raised over $170 million (2020) from concessional environment and climate change funds and more than a billion dollars through co-financing.

– CAJ News