Be wary of fake friends ruining you

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

BAD friends are a majority.

They are selfish and thankless. They are only friendly and humble when they want to benefit. They disappear from you once you give them what they want, especially money.

They become a problem when it is time to pay back.

Even Jesus Christ at some point encountered such ungrateful people.

An example is the biblical story of the ten men suffering from leprosy.

Jesus healed them.

While all of the individuals were happy that they received healing, only one showed thankfulness.

Luke 17:15-19 of the Berean Study Bible confirms: “When one of them saw that he was healed, he came back, praising God in a loud voice. He fell facedown at Jesus’ feet in thanksgiving to Him—and he was a Samaritan (foreigner).”

Jesus asked him: “Were not all ten cleansed? Where then are the other nine? Was no one found except this foreigner to return and give glory to God? Then Jesus said to him, “Rise and go; your faith has made you well!”

That is synonymous with ungrateful and unappreciative characters.

After disappearing, they re-emerge when they face more financial problems.

They do not reciprocate when you face similar challenges.

They want to be treated well yet they do not treat others the way they want to be treated.

Luke 6:31 New Living Translation observes: “Do to others as you would like them to do to you. Treat others the same way you want them to treat you.”

True friends are faithful while deceitful ones always show kisses of an enemy.

Proverbs 27:6 of the New Living Translation remarks: “Wounds from a sincere friend are better than many kisses from an enemy.”

Good and bad friends are defined by their character.

BAD FRIENDS

– They call only when they want something. All friendships should be equal, which means that you should receive as much as you put in, it’s all based on reciprocation and mutuality. If you are putting in more than you’re getting out, you should think twice about what they are asking from you.

– They bring drama to your life. It is usually the people who spend their time moaning about drama who are the ones causing it. You do not need that negativity around you.

– They gossip about you behind your back. Friendships need to be based on mutual respect and trust. Do not put up with that crap.

– Your relationship feels like it is built on conditionality. This is likewise for all relationships in your life. You should feel like they are unconditional and not based on you being or acting in a certain way.

– They use your secrets against you and share them. This is malicious and absolutely nothing a true friend would ever do.

– They exclude you from things with mutual friends.

– They put you down or make fun of you in front of others. Usually, people do this because they feel bad about themselves and want to use somebody else as a distraction. Draw a line through any friendships like this immediately.

– They are not happy for you when good things happen. This is one of the most common tell-tale signs and it’s also based on competitive behaviour. A true friend will want to see you succeed and be happy.

– You feel bad about yourself when you have spent time with them. Sometimes it’s difficult to analyse behaviour, but your emotions never lie. Friends should make you feel good, empowered and uplifted. If you leave them feeling like crap then you should probably re-evaluate the benefit you’re getting from the friendship. Some people, unfortunately, just like to bring others down.

GOOD FRIENDS

Psalm 1:1 of the Amplified Bible notes: “Blessed [fortunate, prosperous, and favoured by God] is the man who does not walk in the counsel of the wicked [following their advice and example], Nor stand in the path of sinners, Nor sit [down to rest] in the seat of scoffers (ridiculers).”

A long-lasting friendship involves an effortless connection in which two people understand each other when simply being themselves.

Good friends always help each other live more meaningful, joyful lives in so many ways, and we should never underappreciate the value of a true friend who supports us through thick and thin.

– Good friends accept you for who you are. A truly supportive friend will love you for the person you are, flaws and all. That doesn’t mean friends have to agree with each other all of the time. In fact, different outlooks can help expand our horizons. Still, a true friend will accept you and even find beauty in your quirks and imperfections.

– Friends stick around during the good times and the dad. Life has its ups and downs. Having supportive friends can help us get through the hard times. A true friend, because they love you, will stand by to help overcome obstacles.

– A real friend celebrates life with you. In going through life, a friend’s support not only matters during the hard times. A friend means someone who genuinely wants to see you succeed. Unfortunately, disingenuous people may feel insecure and want you to fail.

– True friends will make the time to see you. Sometimes our hectic schedules make it difficult to see our friends as much as we would like. A best friend will treat you as a priority and set aside quality time to catch up, whether through a phone call, stopping by the house, or even hopping on a flight to see you.

– A real friend will tell you the truth, even if you don’t like it. If you choose your friends the right way, you’ll surround yourself with people who share your values. In this way, you can always rely on friends to give good advice and help guide you through life. Sometimes, we may not notice ourselves falling off track. A good friend will help us make the right choices even if that means saying something we don’t always want to hear.

1 Thessalonians 5:11 states: “Therefore encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing.”

– A true friend encourages you to achieve your goals. We should all work to become the best version of ourselves, and a good friend will support you in working toward personal improvement.

Do you know of a special person who shows all the signs of a true friend? Do not forget to be a good friend in return and show how much you care.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika