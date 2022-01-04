Digital Reality, Teraco confirm acquisition

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – DIGITAL Realty, the largest global provider of cloud and carrier-neutral data centre, has acquired a majority stake in Teraco from a consortium of investors.

Teraco is Africa’s leading carrier-neutral data centre and interconnection solutions provider.

Among investors are Berkshire Partners and Permira.

The Digital Realty transaction is anticipated to result in a powerful combination providing Teraco continued access to capital to grow.

The Teraco and NAPAfrica brands will continue. The Teraco management

team will remain in place and maintain day-to-day responsibility for operations in South Africa.

“We are excited to enter our next chapter by joining forces with Digital

Realty to create a truly global, scaled platform serving our customers

in Africa and beyond,” said Teraco Chief Executive Officer, Jan Hnizdo.

“Our combined platform will be uniquely positioned to serve the full

customer spectrum with the ability to support their growth around the

world,” Hnizo added.

Based in Johannesburg and established in 2008, Teraco operates seven

high-quality facilities with 75 megawatts of power load, serving more

than 600 clients.

With more than 22 000 interconnects, Teraco’s data centres are the most

interconnected facilities in Africa.

William Stein, Digital Realty CEO, said the transaction immediately

cements Digital Realty as the leading colocation provider in Africa, a

region experiencing rapid digital transformation.

“This investment will enhance our ability to serve customers on a global

basis by adding significant regional scale with a premier, network-dense

portfolio in South Africa’s most strategically important metro areas,”

Stein said.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022 and is

subject to customary closing conditions.

– CAJ News