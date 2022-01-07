Crackdown slays hundreds of militants in Nigeria

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – THE Nigerian military has reported the killing of over 1 900 militants comprising terrorists, armed bandits, robbers and kidnappers during recent operations against violent crime.

More than 700 victims kidnapped by the above mentioned radicals were rescued during the crackdown.

The statistics are for the period covering May 20 last year and January 6, this year.

Among the 1 910 criminal elements the military reported to have killed during the period are 950 terrorists, including their commanders and spiritual leaders.

Furthermore, a total of 24 059 terrorists and their families comprising – 5 326 men, 7 550 women and 11 183 children – surrendered.

The Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), are the main perpetrators of terror.

“All surrendered elements have been properly profiled and handed over to appropriate authorities for necessary actions,” Major General Benard Onyeuko, Acting Director of Defence Media Operations, said.

Another highlight of the military clampdown was the killing of 537 armed bandits.

Uniformed forces also confiscated over 13,2 million litres of illegally refined gas oil and more than 3,96 million litres of dual purpose kerosene from suspected fuel thieves.

“Gleaning from the available information, there is no gain saying that our operational performance for the year 2021 shows our commitment to ensure peace is restored in the country,” Onyeuko said.

Nigeria, the West African country that is the continent’s largest nation by population (estimated at 214 million people), also has a reputation as one of the most volatile countries in the continent.

– CAJ News