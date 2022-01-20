MTN SA selects customer service provider

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN South Africa has selected iSON Xperiences as its outsourced customer service provider.

The deal between the mobile network operator and global customer experience management firm is for five years.

Combined with the Vodacom business attained through its recent acquisition of Altron People Solutions, iSON Xperiences now covers more than 50 percent of the market share in the telecom segment in South Africa.

iSON Xperiences will manage half of the outsourced customer service business of MTN South Africa.

“We feel we can add considerable value to the organisation, given our extensive experience in the telecom sector in Africa and the rest of the world,” said Pravin Kumar, Global Chief Executive Officer of iSON Xperiences.

The South African project reflects the work iSON Xperiences has done for the MTN Group across the continent in call-centre outsourcing agreement put in place in mid-2015.

As part of that deal, iSON Xperiences has been responsible for managing 100 all call centre operations of MTN in six countries.

South Africa is the seventh.

iSON Xperiences disclosed it now owns 75 percent of the customer service market share in the telecoms industry in Africa.

This includes managing 120 million customers for MTN Group.

Among these are 80 million for Airtel, over 40 million for Vodafone in Egypt, 12 million for Vodafone in Tanzania and a combined 10 million customers for AirtelTigo in Rwanda and Ghana.

– CAJ News