‘World must take blame for Ethiopia atrocities’

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – THE international community is accused of complicity in the deadly civil war in Ethiopia.

Criticism comes as the crisis rages, highlighted by the killing of no less than 108 civilians in the first two weeks of this year.

They have been killed due to a series of airstrikes in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect (GCR2P), said after 14 months of deadly conflict, the response by the international community has lacked the urgency the crisis demands.

GCR2P noted all parties to the conflict must agree to a true humanitarian ceasefire and allow the unfettered delivery of humanitarian aid, including fuel and medical supplies, throughout the conflict zone.

The international community, including the UN Security Council, European Union (EU) and African Union (AU), must also increase pressure to achieve this end.

The UN has also been urged to ensure the swift staffing, funding and deployment of the International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia.

This is to guarantee the documentation and preservation of evidence of atrocity crimes committed across conflict affected areas.

Tigray plunged into chaos in late 2021 after a fallout between regional and federal governments.

Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), castigated authorities for the recent airstrikes, which mostly targeted refugees.

“Refugees are not and should never be a target,” he said.

More than 2 million people have been displaced in Tigray alone, as well as at least 840 000 in Afar and Amhara regions.

All sides to the conflict have likely committed crimes that amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Across northern Ethiopia, 9,4 million people in dire need of humanitarian food assistance.

“We’re on the edge of a humanitarian disaster,” warned Michael Dunford, Eastern Africa director for the World Food Programme.

– CAJ News