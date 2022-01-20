Zanzibar is Africa’s new blockchain hub

from ALLOYCE KIMBUNGA in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania

DAR-ES-SALAAM, (CAJ News) – THE launch of free-metered WiFi internet access in public spaces in Zanzibar is anticipated to boost economic growth in the island.

Blockchain network operator, World Mobile, in partnership with The eGovernment Agency of Zanzibar (eGAZ), has announced the launch at all state agencies.

Ministries, local government offices, bus stops, airports, seaports, fish markets, municipal offices/markets, municipal/state housing estates, hospitals/clinics and other public-facing government institutions will be connected.

In the first 60 days, the partnership will aim to connect the airport, ports and properties owned by the National Housing Corporation of Zanzibar within the main island of Unguja, as part of World Mobile’s plan to provide connectivity to all of Zanzibar’s 1,5-million population by the end of 2023.

This is the first stage of a five-year plan which will drastically boost Zanzibar’s gross domestic product (GDP).

“Zanzibar is on its path to becoming Africa’s blockchain hub,” said Micky Watkins, World Mobile Chief Executive Officer.

“We are thrilled to help make it a reality, sending ripple effects across the region. Together with IOG, our efforts to connect the unconnected will enhance Zanzibar’s economy in multiple ways.”

Zanzibar is a Tanzanian archipelago off the coast of East Africa.

Seif Said, Director General of eGAZ, as Zanzibar’s emerges as the technology and blockchain centre of the future, they would build innovative new ways of conducting local government and boosting businesses.

“We are looking forward to reaping the fruits of this spectacular initiative,” Said added.

