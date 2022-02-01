Militants perpetrate deadly attack in western Nigeria

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – GUNMEN have killed at least 11 individuals, including security personnel, following an attack in western Nigeria.

Authorities confirmed the attack in the Niger State, which is the largest in the country.

Attackers, numbering over 100, are said to have invaded some villages in the Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello condemned the violence.

“We have really run out of patience with the terrorists, he said.

“We’ll use every means possible to bring an end to these incessant bloody attacks on innocent people. We’ll do everything to stop the killings and return normalcy to the affected communities,” Bello assured.

Bello urged villagers in the affected communities to provide credible information to the Joint Security Taskforce stationed in the area.

Meanwhile, the taskforce has rescued 32 kidnapped victims in the northwestern Zamfara State.

Some individuals had been abducted while coming back from Lagos State, the commercial hub, while others were working in their farmlands.

Mohammed Shehu, the Zamfara police spokesperson, said the victims had been medically treated and debriefed by the police.

Nigeria is experiencing a surge in violent crime.

Perpetrators include Islamist sects and kidnap-for-ransom gangs.

– CAJ News