Dodgy church principals lower the gospel bar

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

WHILE we acknowledge the bad things in this world, all devoted believers be rest assured.

A delightful and glorious Jehovah’s kingdom awaits those who dwell in Him.

We truly belong to this kingdom.

It has been the paradise created for us for many centuries.

The worry of this True Gospel is that, although our Lord Jesus Christ forewarned us about false prophets to come in the last days, we are oblivious.

It is worrisome, distressing and alarming how the so-called prophets, pastors, bishops and evangelists have lowered the gospel bar by their insatiable love of money.

A majority of these religious leaders devilishly and exceedingly love the things of the world.

They clearly prove they have been conformed to the earth.

Amusingly, they behave like unbelievers. They quickly forget that life on earth is temporary. It can all be gone faster than a lighting strike.

The manner in which the majority of today’s church leaders behave suggests they would rather die choosing to gain the whole world while forfeiting their souls due to their love of earthly material things.

We have been warned.

Matthew 16:26 of the Amplified Bible reads: “For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world [wealth, fame, success], but forfeits his soul? Or what will a man give in exchange for his soul?,” while the Christian Standard Bible opines: “For what will it benefit someone if he gains the whole world yet loses his life? Or what will anyone give in exchange for his life?”

This True Gospel hereby urges those that have since stopped living for Christ preferring the world to rethink.

Fellow believers, stop your unwarranted attempt to fit into this world because you do not belong to it.

WHAT MAKES US KNOW OF RELIGIOUS LEADERS OF THIS WORLD?

We shall see them by their works.

Matthew 7:16 of the New Living Translation concurs.

It reads: “You can identify them (false prophets, pastors and bishops) by their fruit, that is, by the way they act. Can you pick grapes from thornbushes, or figs from thistles?”

The Amplified Bible agrees: “By their fruit you will recognize them [that is, by their contrived doctrine and self-focus]. Do people pick grapes from thorn bushes or figs from thistles?”

This is why the majority of the so-called prophets, pastors and bishops are deeply involved in politics of this world instead of putting much energy into the things of Jehovah God.

Some religious leaders today even get involved in election campaigns, money laundering, amassing of ill-gotten wealth wrongly using the word of Jehovah while others are deeply involved in the shameful things of this world.

Fellow brethren, if you see one of our own brethren being loved by people of this world, that is enough proof such individuals do not serve the interest of the heavenly kingdom.

John 15:19 of the New Living Translation mentions: “The world would love you as one of its own if you belonged to it, but you are no longer part of the world. I chose you (believers) to come out of the world, so it hates you.”

The world hates believers so much simply because Christians are deeply knitted with our Lord Jesus Christ through Jehovah God.

John 15:18 of the English Standard Version remarks: “If the world hates you, know that it has hated me (Jesus Christ) before it hated you.”

Further on Matthew 10:22 Berean Study Bible observes: “You will be hated by everyone because of My name (Jesus Christ), but the one who perseveres to the end will be saved.”

WE STILL HAVE HOPE

Well, the most inspiring news – though the world will hate us so much, force us to be vaccinated with unwanted, scam and scandalous coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, the good news is that we still have hope in the Rock of Ages, who is Jehovah God.

This True Gospel urges believers to continue calling upon Jehovah, who will surely answer us.

Psalm 50:15 of the New King James Version declares: “Call upon Me (Jehovah) in the day of trouble; I will deliver you, and you shall glorify Me.”

Romans 10:13 of the King James Bible supports: “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.”

As believers, we truly know that Satan and his agents of darkness, for their role in deceiving the people of Jehovah God, shall be arrested, judged and destroyed by the Creator of heaven and earth.

John 12:31 says: “The time for judging this world has come, when Satan, the ruler of this world, will be cast out.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

