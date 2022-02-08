Cyclone Batsirai wreaks havoc in Madagascar

from MARIO RAJOMAZANDRY in Antananarivo, Madagascar

Madagascar Bureau

ANTANANARIVO, (CAJ News) – TROPICAL Cyclone Batsirai has left at least ten people dead in Madagascar.

It is the second deadly storm to batter the southern African island nation since the beginning of the year.

Tropical Storm Ana earlier left 55 people dead and affected 132 000 others.

This includes 15 152 people who remain displaced.

Cyclone Batsirai made landfall on Saturday night, with wind speeds of up to 165 kilometres per hour, and wind gusts of up to 230km/h.

With more than 43,000 newly displaced across around 180 sites, and at least 211 schools impacted, United Nations teams are working with national authorities, to provide emergency relief and support.

Numbers impacted are expected to rise in the days ahead.

The government estimates that up to 600 000 could be affected by Batsirai overall, and the number of displaced could rise to 150 000.

Ana, the first named storm in the season, caused heavy rain, flooding and a number of casualties in Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

According to the government of Malawi, 33 people have died and 20 are missing.

At least 158 people have been injured and 193 558 households affected.

– CAJ News