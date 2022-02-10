Kenya impounds sugar smuggled from Uganda

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – KENYAN authorities have impounded 230 bags of sugar smuggled from neighbouring Uganda.

Customs officers of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) intercepted the products with a market value of Kshs 810 000 (more than US$7 000) in the northern Kitale town.

A group of men were allegedly transferring the sugar packed in gunny bags to a parked truck for repackaging into empty gunny bags.

The customs officers also found a gunny bag-sealing machine.

One Daniel Mwangi, the alleged owner of the sugar consignment has been arrested and is scheduled to appear in court.

The trucks and the consignment were transferred to Eldoret Custom’s warehouse.

Sugar cartels operating along the Kenya-Uganda border in East Africa perpetrate the smuggling.

The culprits allegedly collude with Ugandan factory workers.

– CAJ News