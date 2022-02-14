Mozambique increases its ports capacity

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – MOZAMBIQUE’S ports are considering expansion in response to increasing demand for export capacity.

The Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC) confirmed plans to increase capacity of the Maputo (TCM) and Matola Drybulk Terminal (GML).

This expansion is and will see GML’s throughput capacity increasing from 1,5 million tonnes per annum to 4,5 million tonnes per annum in the first half of this year.

TCM’s current capacity of 7,3 million tonnes per annum is scaling up to 12 million tonnes per annum in the short to medium term, and to 20 million tonnes per annum in the long run.

This will promote port access to the new users and increase South Africa’s mineral exports on a year-on-year performance basis.

The expansion of GML’s capacity is underway and a feasibility study for the planned expansion project at TCM has already been completed.

Unlocking road and rail bottlenecks along the corridor are critical to both projects.

