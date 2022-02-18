Africa, Europe seek new paradigm for partnership

from OLIVIA TAYLOR in Brussels, Belgium

BRUSSELS, (CAJ News) – CLIMATE change, security, stability and maintaining prosperity of both continents are the prevailing issues topping the European Union-African Union summit agenda.

This in a challenging period characterized by COVID-19 .

The sixth edition of the summit began on Thursday in the Belgian capital, Brussels.

For Africa, the summit comes at a time of devastating impacts of climate change and rising insecurity in a number of countries, the latter evidenced by a string of military coups and Islamist insurgencies.

“Our two unions beat with the same heart,” said Charles Michel, President of the European Council.

“We would like them to speak with a single voice as well. If we join forces, our two continents will contribute to making the world fairer, more stable, more resilient and more sustainable.”

He was speaking at the beginning of the two-day event that ends on Friday.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, concurred with Michel.

He called for a “joint reflection of the strategic AU-EU partnership with pragmatic, concrete action coupled with innovative approaches to deliver on our shared objectives of fair global governance, shared prosperity and equitable access to opportunity.”

The summit ends on Friday. AU consists of 55 member states while the EU is a 27-member bloc.

