Telkom makes solutions pledge to SMEs

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – TELKOM is encouraging small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to adopt fixed line solutions as they begin to gradually adopt a hybrid work model following the COVID-19 pandemic.

SMEs have not been spared the eruption of the virus that was detected two years ago in the continent.

As the globe settles into the “new normal”, Telkom Business expressed determination to help SMEs stay connected by switching to its fixed line solutions.

The operator believes two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the way in which businesses operate has changed drastically and as SMEs, it is important for such businesses to stay connected and become more accessible to customers, clients and suppliers.

“SMEs play an essential role in the domestic economy and Telkom Business is committed to helping these businesses to thrive by providing the suitable fixed connectivity tools and voice solutions that are affordable and will help them to thrive in a digital world,” said

Makgosi Mabaso, Managing Executive SMB and Broadband at Telkom.

Fixed line solutions are hailed for offering SMEs a wide range of services that they can use from any fixed location.

Research by Global Markets shows that the Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15 percent annually between 2021 and 2027.

It is projected to play a crucial role in various sectors including education.

Telkom Business has partnered with Openserve to provide fibre from speeds 10Mbps up to 200Mbps.

– CAJ News