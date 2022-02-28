Botswana, Zimbabwe address climate change, terrorism

from DANIEL JONES in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

VICTORIA FALLS, (CAJ News) – AFRICAN countries must closely cooperate to deal with rising threats of natural disasters and terrorism, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said.

He said this as he welcomed his Botswana counterpart, Mokgweetsi Masisi, in Victoria Falls ahead of signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for cooperation between the two neighbouring nations.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and increasing frequency of climate change induced natural disasters as well as growing threat of terrorism are a wakeup call on the urgent need for stronger and mutual beneficial cooperation among African countries and the world at large,” said Mnangagwa.

He said cooperation at multilateral and bilateral levels gave impetus to respective communities to face and address all challenges head-on with greater resilience and collective capacities.

Botswana and Zimbabwe are both in Southern Africa, a region that in the world is among the most impacted by the effects of climate change. Droughts and flooding are among phenomena to batter the region.

Southern Africa is also at risk of terror attacks that currently are bedeviling Mozambique.

Botswana and Zimbabwe Foreign Affairs departments are meeting in Victoria Falls where draft agreements and MoUs in various facets of the economy will be signed before the two Presidents to foster cooperation on all fronts.

Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe is working on a number of economic recovery strategies and cooperation with Botswana on agriculture development and food security among key pillars for development.

“Zimbabwe remains open for business. I once again invite companies from Botswana to come to Zimbabwe and explore the many available investment opportunities,” he said.

The two countries have a lot in common hinged on geographical location, culture and history.

Botswana was one of the leading nations calling for removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe, resulting in creation of SADC Anti sanctions day (October 25).

Masisi urged the need to guard mutual relations with Zimbabwe to enhance close cooperation.

He said the geographical location of the two countries reiterated their relationship.

“It’s not by accident that Botswana is next to Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe is next to Botswana and that we are related. What you feel is prosperity is our prosperity,” said President Masisi.

He said Botswana, Africa’s sparsely populated nation, will continue offering political and securely to Mozambique in the wake of terrorism attack.

– CAJ News