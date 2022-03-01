5G network deployed in Zimbabwe

from DANAI MWARUMBWA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – ECONET Wireless and Ericsson have launched fifth-generation (5G) network services in the Zimbabwean capital, Harare.

This is a milestone for the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed mobile network operator and enhances Econet’s digital transformation journey.

Ericsson will support Econet with its latest energy-efficient and high-performing Radio Access Network (RAN) and 5G Evolved Packet Core (EPC) solutions for 5G deployment.

The solutions will boost Econet’s capacity and user experience with significantly faster network speeds, which are up to ten times the speed of 4G technology.

The technology will also broaden access to financial inclusion in Zimbabwe’s urban and rural areas.

Ericsson’s common Network Functions Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVI) platform aims to help Econet achieves a smooth migration experience from 3 and 4G networks, as the company rolls out 5G in Zimbabwe.

“As we deploy the network across the country, our goal remains that of meeting and addressing our customers’ needs using the latest technology available,” Douglas Mboweni, Econet Chief Executive Officer, said.

“We are certain that Ericsson’s industry-leading and energy-efficient 5G solutions will help us achieve that goal, and significantly improve our customer experience through reliable connectivity to our subscribers.”

Ericsson and Econet have a partnership spanning over two decades.

“We continue to strengthen our long-term partnership with Econet by providing Ericsson’s latest technology in Zimbabwe,” said Todd Ashton, Vice President and Head of Ericsson South and East Africa.

“5G will play a critical role in accelerating the digitalization of the economy, increase financial inclusion and stimulate next-generation innovation for consumers and enterprises in the country.”

Econet is Zimbabwe’s biggest mobile network operator.

– CAJ News