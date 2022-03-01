Racism against Africans fleeing Ukraine slammed

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopia Bureau

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – THE continent is disturbed at reports that African citizens in Ukraine are being refused the right to cross the border to safety following the invasion by Russia.

Macky Sall, the current Chair of the African Union (AU) and Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the AU Commission, expressed concern.

“Reports that Africans are singled out for unacceptable dissimilar treatment would be shockingly racist and in breach (of) international law,” the Chairpersons stated.

“In this regard, The Chairpersons (Macky Sall and Moussa Faki) urge all countries to respect international law and show the same empathy and support to all people fleeing war notwithstanding their racial identity.”

Sall and Mahamat recalled that all people have the right to cross international borders during conflict, and as such, should enjoy the same rights to cross to safety from the conflict in Ukraine, notwithstanding their nationality or racial identity.

They commended efforts by African Union Member State countries and their embassies in neighbouring countries to receive and orientate African citizens and their families trying to cross the border from Ukraine to safety.

– CAJ News