First Africa metaverse to boost digital economy

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AFRICA’S first metaverse is set to unlock the continent’s creativity and connect it to the global digital economy.

A metaverse is a virtual reality world where users can interact, game and experience things as they would in the real world.

Plans have been announced for the commercialisation of the 3D virtual reality experience, that is set in Ubuntuland, a virtual world that marries creativity, crypto-currency and commerce.

It will soon be available to purchase and develop, with MTN, Africa’s largest multinational mobile telecommunications company, joining Africarare with an upcoming 12×12 village secured in Ubuntuland.

Additionally, M&C Saatchi Abel have entered the metaverse as the first South African agency to join.

There will only ever be 204 600 plots of land available, made up of different village sizes in various community hubs.

The land is positioned and priced according to a tiered value system.

Renowned South African artist Norman Catherine has developed a unique collection of avatars for the metaverse, which will shortly be available to purchase.

“Africarare will connect Africa to this booming arena of the global economy, stimulate growth and create multiple new jobs such as digital designers, creators and architects ” said Mic Mann, Co-founder and CEO of Africarare.

Shayne Mann, co-founder of Africarare, added, “With Africarare being built on collaborative partnerships, the possibilities for commercialisation are endless.”

In the Africarare marketplace, creators and developers can trade in in-world assets such as land, avatars, avatar additions and other goods and services.

Bernice Samuels, MTN Group Executive, said the company’s involvement would lead businesses on the continent to enter the metaverse marketplace.

“This is exactly what our Ambition 2025 strategy is premised on – leveraging trends that amplify consumer’s digital experiences and engagement,” Samuels said.

– CAJ News