Teachers threaten DStv boycott over Russia Today

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

Editor-In-Chief

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – OUTRAGE has followed the termination of the Russia Today (RT) channel from the digital satellite television (DStv) platform.

DStv owner, Multichoice on Tuesday announced the channel would not be carried on the platform until further notice.

“Sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union have led to the global distributor of the channel ceasing to provide the broadcast feed to all suppliers, including MultiChoice,” it stated.

However, Multichoice has come under criticism for allegedly “blocking” RT.

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (SADTU) – the biggest union in the public service sector – called on MultiChoice to reinstate RT “with immediate effect or face boycott.”

“Blocking RT on MultiChoice’s DStv is an insult to media freedom and freedom of expression in South Africa,” SADTU Secretariat, Mugwena Maluleleke stated.

“Our country is not a Banana Republic where citizens toe the line,” Maluleke insisted.

The organisation noted South Africans had every right to access different views on the Russia-Ukraine war.

“We therefore cannot allow MultiChoice whom we pay millions of rands, to play politics and take away this right,” he argued.

SADTU disclosed it would be writing to the Minister of Communications calling on her to instruct Multichoice to reinstate RT or “face the challenge of its licence and monopoly.”

SADTU has close to 270 000 members.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), South Africa’s radical opposition also denounced the termination of RT.

– CAJ News