A prayer for rain, amid the war

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

INITIALLY, the subject for this True Gospel was the war that has broken out in Ukraine.

However, after Jehovah God changed those plans, the new theme is around praying for rain.

Has it happened to you fellow brethren, whereby throughout the week you planned special schedules for prayer and preaching, only for Jehovah to appear at the very last minute to change the entire programme?

When Jehovah speaks to you about the exceptional message He wants delivered to the world, of course, He changes the message of the day, week, month or year as it pleases Him.

Fellow brethren, it has happened to me several times.

Jehovah God has previously changed my True Gospel theme I would have planned to write about.

So, this week, I had thoroughly prepared to write about the war that broke out in Europe, where Russia invaded Ukraine over the dispute of the latter joining warmongers, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

However, Jehovah God changed the message and immediately gave me a new theme about ‘Praying for Rain’.

What a true Jehovah we serve!

Now, here is the deal.

If our prayers are always centred on selfish interests, especially the gospel of money, mansions, cars or prosperity, sometimes Jehovah goes silent.

When Jehovah mutes, the world suffers massive droughts, disease outbreaks, hunger, economic collapse and death.

Severe food shortages become the order of the day while unnecessary conflicts recur.

Shortage of rainfall causes massive social and economic impact due to water scarcity.

This is why one ancient but greatest true prophet of Jehovah, Elijah, prayed for rain to come down to avert food shortage.

This would ensure there were no diseases or suffering for humans and wildlife.

There are times when certain prayers are for the entire world so that the greatness of Jehovah is appreciated and embraced.

James 5:17-18 of the New Living Translation concurs: “Elijah was as human as we are, and yet when he prayed earnestly that no rain would fall, none fell for three and a half years! Then, when he prayed again, the sky sent down rain and the earth began to yield its crops.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, rainfall is a blessing after a drought, a symbol of God’s love while floods signify Jehovah washing away the sins of a corrupt world!

Rain is important for life. All living things need water to live. Rain brings us the water we need.

When we have rainfall, we enjoy the water that helps to prevent medical conditions, including kidney stones, constipation, hypertension, urinary tract infection, and exercise-induced asthma.

Rain and snow are key elements in the earth’s water cycle, which is vital to all life on Earth. Rainfall is the main way that the water in the skies comes down to earth, where it fills our lakes and rivers, recharges the underground aquifers, and provides drinks to plants and animals.

Remember, it is Jehovah, who sends this rainfall on earth hence we focus on prayers that ensures Africa, Asia, Antarctica, Australia, Europe, North America and South America – all the continents- have sufficient water for drinking, agriculture and industry, among others.

Job 5:10 Contemporary English Version notes: “God sends showers on earth and waters the fields,” while Leviticus 26:4 of the Berean Study Bible says: “I will give you rains in their season, and the land will yield its produce, and the trees of the field will bear their fruit.”

What excites me most, this rain we all so cherish does not come from idol gods or humans. It truly comes from the Heavenly Father, who is Jehovah God.

Jeremiah 14:22 Berean Study Bible observes: “Can the worthless idols of the nations bring rain? Do the skies alone send showers? Is this not by You, O LORD our God? So we put our hope in You, for You have done all these things.”

When the rains that we pray for come down, they water the earth and make it bud and flourish, so that the rainfall yields seed for the sower and bread for each one of us to eat.

Isaiah 55:10 of the Christian Standard Bible remarks: “For just as rain and snow fall from heaven and do not return there without saturating the earth and making it germinate and sprout, and providing seed to sow and food to eat.”

Joel 2:23 asserts: “Be glad, people of Zion, rejoice in the LORD your God, for he has given you the autumn rains because he is faithful. He sends you abundant showers, both autumn and spring rains, as before.”

Fellow brethren, let us all come together to pray for the rains. Note that plants and animals need rain for growth.

Without rain, animals and plants cannot survive.

Human beings need water for drinking, cooking, washing and bathing.

Water is vital in the generation of hydroelectric power, regulation of body temperature, tourism purposes and construction, among others.

Let us acknowledge the source – Jehovah God.

As Jehovah provides us with the desperately needed rainfall, let us also jealously guard and sparingly use it in order to conserve the water.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

