Massacres in latest Darfur ethnic conflict

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – AT least 29 people have been killed during renewed clashes between nomadic livestock herders and communal farmers in Sudan’s West Darfur region.

The Jebel Moon locality is the epicentre of the crisis that has security forces among those killed.

The conflict is also affecting Sirba and Kulbus localities as cases of killing, looting and displacement were reported.

On March 5, a group of armed nomads attacked Kharrouba and Jammeina villages in Jebel Moon and stole livestock.

In retaliation, armed Misseriya Jabal tribesmen clashed with the perpetrators and 12 Misseriya Jabal men were killed. Seven others were injured.

On March March 7, an attack on Selea town, which is the locality’s capital, a three-hour clash left two civilians dead. Two others were injured.

In the latest attack documented by the United Nations Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), on March 10, a group of armed nomads on at least 14 vehicles, horsebacks and motorbikes attacked several villages in Jebel Moon.

According to reports, 15 people from the Misseriya Jebel and two soldiers from the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) – who exchanged fire with the perpetrators – were killed.

An unknown number of nomads were also reportedly killed.

“The situation remains volatile as nomads have yet to collect their dead,” said an UNOCHA spokesperson.

Over 12 500 people have been displaced into neighbouring localities, the Jebel Moon mountains and Chad.

Initial reports indicate that three villages in Jebel Moon were completely burnt while six were partially burned.

OCHA stated humanitarian organisations had not yet been able to access affected areas due to security concerns.

“An inter-agency assessment will be conducted as soon as the situation permits,” the agency stated.

– CAJ News