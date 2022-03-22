Retailer pledges to expand ethical practices

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE retailer, Cotton On Group, has pledged a commitment to carbon neutrality, water and plastic reduction as well as ethical sourcing.

This is part of wider commitment to sustainability and purpose-led business.

Cotton On has cemented the above in its “The Good Report”, which is its inaugural impact report.

The Good Report is its blueprint to contribute to achieving a better and more sustainable future.

“Making a positive difference in people’s lives – it sounds simple, but it’s something we’ve always taken really seriously,” said Peter Johnson, Cotton On Group Chief Executive Officer.

“It’s been our purpose since day one, and 30 years later, it’s still the reason we get out of bed in the morning. It’s who we are and what we stand for,” he added.

Cotton On recently partnered with the United Nations Children’s Fund, helping deliver more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccines to some of the world’s most vulnerable communities.

The group set a target to be carbon neutral across its entire operations by 2030, achieving 84 percent of its 2023 target to wash 100 percent of its denim using water reduction processes, and significantly reduced the use of plastics across its operations.

The retail giant also expanded its Africa Cotton programme into Mozambique to positively impact the lives of more farmers in this area.

Locally, Cotton On has partnered with The Clothing Bank to create income-generating opportunities for women in South Africa.

Up to 800 women participate in a two-year programme.

Also in South Africa, the Cotton On Foundation supported the opening of Ethekwini Primary in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal, creating 1 280 educational places in 2020.

Plans are underway to begin work on another school.

“This values-driven approach is also how we’re tackling the other big challenges of our time,” Johnson said.

– CAJ News