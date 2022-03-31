Golf tees off Mauritius tourism restoration

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

Mauritius Bureau

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – MAURITIUS is banking on its rich history of golf to revive the tourism and hospitality industry to pre-pandemic levels.

Since it fully reopened international borders last year, golfers from all around the world have been travelling to the Indian Ocean island to experience its world-leading courses and five-star luxury hospitality.

Mauritius this week hosted the first Celebrity Grand Final golf tournament at the Mauritius Commercial Bank (MCB) Tour Championship.

Keith Duffy, the Irish singer, won.

The Celebrity Grand Final was the curtain-raiser for the MCB Tour Championship tournament to be held on April 1-3 at Constance Belle Mare Plage.

The Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) is the main sponsor of this event.

“It is both an honour and a privilege for the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority to support the MCB Tour Championship-Mauritius,” Arvind Bundhun, MTPA Director, said.

He added, “Indeed, our support of this world class event reflects how golf is totally integrated with the diverse offerings of Mauritius as a destination.”

Duffy triumphed over celebrity competitors including sporting legends Paul Lawrie, Gavin Hastings, Gordon Strachan, and Teddy Sheringham, in spite of a shaky start which saw him almost arrive late for his tee-off.

He recovered to claim the trophy, aided by his professional partner Clark Dennis, the 2018 MCB Tour Championship winner.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” Duffy said.

“It’s been an amazing event. The opportunity to play with my heroes on such a wonderful course has been overwhelming.”

Duffy won £25 000 for his chosen charity, named, “As I am, Ireland’s National Autism Charity.”

The MCB Tour has been a key part of the Legends Tour schedule for ten years since Tom Lehman defeated David Frost in the final round to lift the trophy.

This year, golfers competing for the accolade title include 2005 US Open Champion Michael Campbell, 1999 Open Champion Paul Lawrie and two-time Senior Major Champion Roger Chapman.

Also joining the field will be five-time Legends Tour winner, Dennis, Austria’s Markus Brier, Mauricio Molina of Argentina, and South Africa’s Chris Williams.

Mauritius has several Championship golf courses in stunning locations.

It is home to the fourth largest golf course in the world, created by the British Royal Navy in 1844.

– CAJ News