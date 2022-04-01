Nigeria sustains blitz on drug, fraud cartels

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – AIRPORT workers, a lawyer and an alleged drugs cook are among individuals arrested in Nigeria’s crackdown against drug cartels.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) reported the arrest of a seven-member syndicate operating at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in the commercial capital, Lagos.

Among those arrested are personnel from the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) and Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO).

The Lagos airport drug syndicate was alleged behind the smuggling of 1,584 million tablets of Tramadol seized by NDLEA operatives in collaboration with Aviation Security (AVSEC) and customs service personnel at the airport a fortnight ago.

The psychotropic substance was imported into the country from Pakistan.

Meanwhile, an alleged professional methamphetamine cook, Reuben Bekweri (34) has been arrested in Owerri, Imo state while allegedly trying to distribute a kilogramme of the illicit drug he reportedly cooked and packaged in seven nylon sachets.

In Ado Ekiti area of Ekiti State, narcotic officers have also arrested a 42-year-old lawyer, Mayowa Oluwanisomo.

A total of 11,570 tablets of Tramadol weighing 73kg were allegedly recovered from him when his residence was searched.

Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, commended the officers for sustaining the offensive action against drug cartels in their respective areas of responsibility.

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested 120 suspected internet fraudsters south of the country.

Eighty (80) were arrested in Oyo State and 40 in the Enugu State.

“They were all arrested based on verified intelligence linking them with fraudulent internet activities,” Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesperson, said.

