Nissan opens Navara facility in Ghana

from RUSSELL ADADEVOH in Accra, Ghana

Ghana Bureau

ACCRA, (CAJ News) – NISSAN has officially opened its multimillion dollar Navara assembly plant in Ghana.

President Nana Akufo-Addo presided over the launch of the facility in the coastal city of Tema, outside the capital Accra.

It is a culmination of a memorandum 2018 understanding with the government to work towards creating the Ghana Automotive Development Policy.

Nissan selected Japan Motors, one of its two long standing distributors in the country, as its licenced assembler in 2020.

The existence of this plant is tribute to the passion and commitment of Japan Motors investing US$9 million (about R131.4 million).

“Ghana today stands as a benchmark for the African automotive industry, an example of what can be done when there is a will and a vision,” said Nissan Africa Managing Director, Mike Whitfield.

Salem Kalmoni, Japan Motors Managing Director, said the investment was proof of his family’s commitment to the country and the government as well as creating jobs and opportunities.

“To borrow from the Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen; we have indeed ‘put our skin into it’,” Kalmoni stated.

Less than eight months ago, the Nissan plant in Rosslyn, South Africa passed its final test to be given the green light to start manufacturing the all new Navara.

– CAJ News