East Africa tourism must adopt tech amid pandemic

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – OPERATORS in the hospitality sector in East Africa have been encouraged to adopt innovative technology-based solutions to grow and survive the adverse impact of COVID-19.

Experts challenged the operators during a stakeholder engagement session in the Nairobi capital, Kenya.

Pesapal, a payment solutions provider with operations locally (Kenya) and across East Africa, hosted the event.

“Building technological ecosystems that allow quick innovation, drive profit, and increase efficiency will be a key priority for hospitality to recover from the COVID-19 crisis and achieve digital resiliency,” said Agosta Liko, Pesapal Executive Director.

Pesapal has partnered with Oracle Hospitality to offer tech-based solutions and support flexible infrastructure with numerous integration that delivers consistent and tailored services to players in the hospitality sector.

Pesapal was the first organization in East, Central and West Africa to successfully integrate Oracle Hospitality solutions enabling hotels to accept real-time payment, online sales and virtual booking.

The partnership introduced three solutions, including Oracle Hospitality OPERA, Oracle Hospitality Suite and Oracle Simphony/Micros RES.

The seminar in Nairobi was held in partnership with Oracle Hospitality.

It was themed, “Adapt & Thrive: Harnessing Technology in Travel and Hospitality.”

Oliver Menzel, Oracle Hospitality Alliances and Channels Manager for Middle East and Africa, said technology providers must accelerate innovations for the hospitality sectors.

“We have to be front-runners in our travel and hospitality industry solutions offering,” he said.

Felix Musa, Sarova Hotel Group Revenue Manager, said the hospitality industry must not be an exception as smart technology alters everything, from homes to cities.

“In the past two years, COVID-19 has tested the industry, but we have rechanneled our focus to ensure the success of our hotels through the adoption of technology,” Musa said.

– CAJ News