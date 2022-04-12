Botswana wary of climate change impact on tourism

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

Botswana Bureau

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – BOTSWANA Minister of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism, Philda Nani Kereng, has urged countries to synergise policies aimed at curbing the impact of climate change.

Tourism is forecast to bear the brunt of the devastating impact of climate change, with Southern Africa worst impacted by global warming.

“Africa continues to face challenges that impact on the stability of individual countries to attract investment into the (tourism) sector,” Kereng said.

She was speaking at the African Tourism Investment summit held under the World Travel Market (WTM Africa) in Cape Town, South Africa.

“Therefore there is need for collaboration among African states to synergies policies in order to grow the industry and ensure that climate change does not become a threat to tourism development,” Kereng said.

She indicated the Botswana government had developed climate change, integrated waste management, tourism policies as well as eco-tourism strategies to minimize challenges that are likely to hinder future investment within the tourism industry.

Kereng indicated such policies encouraged the country to go green while creating business opportunities for citizens and investors.

A total of nine Botswana-based tourism companies are participating at this week’s WTM Africa.

They are making the most of the summit to promote Botswana as a safe travel destination amid COVID-19.

– CAJ News