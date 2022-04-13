Botswana stock exchange records turnover milestone

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

Botswana Bureau

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – THE Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) has reported a 258 percent increase in trading activity over the past year.

The market performance for the period January 1 to March 31 indicates turnover increased to P407,8 million (US$35,5 million), up from P113,7 million in the corresponding period in 2021.

The significant increase in turnover was a result of the bourse recording the highest turnover in a single day of P186,8 million, which the BSE recored on March 23.

This single day turnover in trading joins a series of significant trade milestones in recent years including P1,1 billion (2021), P149,8 million (2019), P458,6 million (2018), P484,6 million (2017) and P494,3 million (2016).

The top three traded companies during the period under review were Letshego (P254,6 million), Chobe (P49,3 million) and Sefalana (P46,5 million).

The total turnover from these companies accounted for 85,9 percent of total equity turnover.

The leading counter, Letshego, accounted for 62,4 percent of total equity turnover.

– CAJ News