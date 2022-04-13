Telkom, Mpumalanga launch e-learning project

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE e-learning programme launched by the Mpumalanga Department of Education will digitally equip learners and teachers by making it easier to access online learning material.

Telkom has partnered the department as a mobile connectivity partner. Lunga Siyo, Telkom Consumer Chief Executive Officer, attended the launch.

The initiative will enable Grade 12 learners and teachers in underprivileged communities to access online learning tools and conduct virtual classes.

Telkom is providing data solutions to 6 700 teachers and 55 000 learners.

As part of the programme, the Department of Education has provided each learner with a tablet and all teachers with a laptop pre-loaded with software and e-Content and is data ready for online-offline use.

“It is every child’s right to have access to education and COVID-19 has made it more difficult for learners and teachers to interact,” said Desiree Letshabo, Telkom Executive: Business – Mobile Sales.

The executive said with the rapid transition to virtual learning, it became clear that there is a digital divide within the education system.

“The learner-teacher solution will help to bridge the gap where many learners in rural parts of the province cannot easily access learning tools.”

In April 2021, Telkom was awarded the RT-15 Transversal Contract by National Treasury.

As part of the contract, Telkom is one of four service providers mobile communication solutions and services to national, provincial and local government as well as state agencies over a period of five years.

Telkom has also partnered with the Limpopo Department of Education to provide a mobile solution for voice and data.

Telkom has committed to upskilling 1 500 unemployed youth for the duration of the contract and will also train 10 000 teachers to enable them to train other educators on how to use digital tools for remote learning.

– CAJ News