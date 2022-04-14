Zimbabwe medical firm wins global award

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – A ZIMBABWEAN-BASED medical equipment and consumables company has been recognized globally with a business excellence award.

Medway Medical Supplies received the recognition at the Bizz Awards.

The awards are organized by the World Confederation of Business (WORLDCOB), an international organization representing more than 3 500 business members worldwide in more than 130 countries.

Medway Medical has been selected for consistently exceeding the evaluation criteria noted in its Business Excellence Questionnaires: Business Leadership, Quality of Products and Services, Management Systems, Innovation and Creativity, Corporate Social Responsibility and Results Achieved.

Jesus Moran, WORLDCOB Chief Executive Officer, congratulated Medway Medical in a letter to the latter’s Chief Executive Officer, Rodgers Mudarikwa.

The official and the company have been invited to the award ceremonies and events to be officially held in Canada and Kazakhstan.

Established in 2019, Medway has operations in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

– CAJ News