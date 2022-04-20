Zimbabwe marks 42 years of freedom

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – ZIMBABWE is celebrating 42 years of independence amid economic problems.

Critics blame corruption and government ineptitude, while the government cites the economic sanctions imposed by Western nations.

The Southern African country attained independence from Britain on April 18 in 1980.

“Forty-two years ago, our nation found our freedom,” said Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“Let us never forget the sacrifices our forefathers made in pursuit of a better Zimbabwe,” he said.

The main celebrations were held in the second city of Bulawayo, west of the country.

Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), called for unity.

“Political differences we have but we’re one people and one nation. This day belongs to us all as citizens,” Chamisa stated.

The United States, one of countries that have slapped Zimbabwe with sanctions, wished the rival country well on its independence.

“The United States stands with all Zimbabweans who desire a more just, equitable, prosperous and healthy future,” Ned Price, Department of State spokesperson, said.

He concluded, “We are confident that the fruits of democracy and economic opportunity are possible, and we will continue to support those aims.”

– CAJ News