Cyber security boost for SA SMEs

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – ACCENTURE and Vodacom have partnered on cyber security cases for small businesses in South Africa.

South Africa has among the top most cyber crime incidents in the world.

A lack of sufficient investment in cyber security is attributed to this crisis.

Small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) do not have the same human capital, technology assets, and financial resources as larger businesses.

The Vodacom Managed Security Services is tailored for these SMEs.

It is described as scalable to large enterprises and initially focus on business needs to simplify cyber security and ransomware risk.

“Essentially, this solution brings world-class cyber security expertise to businesses that do not have the experience, time, or financial resources to keep up with the rapidly evolving threat landscape,” said Boland Lithebe, Security Lead for Accenture in Africa.

Vodacom Managed Security Services is an extension of the existing Smart Service Offering partnership between Vodacom Business and Accenture.

Combining Vodacom Business’s expertise and insights with Accenture’s cyber security strategies, forensics and consulting services has resulted in the solution to protect SMEs from cyber threats.

Kabelo Makwane, Managing Executive for Cloud, Hosting and Security at Vodacom Business noted SMEs are crucial to South Africa’s country’s economic growth.

Thus, they must be supported with simple and easy to deploy solutions to thrive in our increasingly digitised society.

“Businesses have become increasingly vulnerable to cyber threats that are growing in sophistication and require a smarter response to protect a company’s digital assets,” Makwane said.

Vodacom Managed Security Services include Phishing Awareness and Firewall Management.

– CAJ News