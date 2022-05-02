All systems go for Africa’s travel indaba

from NJABULO BUTHELEZI in Durban

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – MOST of Durban’s key tourism infrastructure affected during the recent floods is now fully functional, paving way for the city to host Africa’s Travel Indaba.

Held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre and Durban Exhibition Centre this week until Thursday, the trade show will again bring the continent’s finest tourism products and experiences under one roof for the international audience.

“Africa’s Stories, Your Success” is the theme of the expo, which boasts no less than 126 uniquely African products and experiences.

Some 539 buyers will also travel from across the world have confirmed attendance.

To date, over 19 000 meetings have been confirmed on the matchmaking diary system.

This is to ensure that the right buyers are matched with the right exhibitors for mutually beneficial business engagements.

Themba Khumalo, the South African Tourism Acting Chief Executive Officer, is delighted by the interest Africa and the world has again shown in Africa’s Travel Indaba.

This is especially since the show had to take a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I cannot wait for delegates from all over the world to descend upon Durban this coming week, for us as the continent to tell our stories of resilience and beauty while we partner and collaborate in order to move Africa forward,” Khumalo said.

He is confident the diversity of Africa’s Travel Indaba programme would guarantee maximum value for all delegates attending.

Phindile Makwakwa, Acting CEO of Tourism KwaZulu-Natal said the province is ready and excited to once again be the host province for Africa’s Travel Indaba.

“The show will contribute immensely to the KZN’s tourism recovery. This translates to a much needed economic boost for the province,” she said.

KZN is emerging from COVID-19, civil unrest and floods, all since 2020.

Phillip Sithole, Deputy City Manager for Economic Development and Planning Cluster in eThekwini Municipality said most of the city’s key tourism infrastructure was fully functional and Durban is open for business.

“Hosting the Indaba will give Durban an opportunity to rebuild the tourism sector following many challenges such as the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 July civil unrest and the recent floods natural disaster,” Sithole said.

Africa’s Travel Indaba opens up with Business Opportunities and Networking Day (BONDay) on Monday, May 2.

Meanwhile, digital transformation will feature prominently at the indaba.

Two plenaries will be held to discuss technology’s role in the future of tourism.

Elcia Grandcourt, Director of, at the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Africa director, will be one of four panelists discussing digital transformation as a driver of value creation across Africa’s travel and tourism ecosystem.

