Nedbank rolls out of new branch models

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – NEDBANK is accelerating the rollout of new branch concepts, combining the ease and convenience of digital self-service.

This comes on the back of positive client responses after the bank introduced the concept a year ago.

The reimagined Nedbank branches provide clients with three distinct service zones, offering self-service, staff-assisted service or money advice.

Werner Terblanche, Managing Executive: Nedbank Integrated Channels, said the approach seemed to be resonate with the bank’s clients.

There is a high level of satisfaction, with over 90 percent of clients saying that they found it “easy” or “very easy” to complete transactions.

The bank is now rolling out the revised format to all its branches.

For 2022, Nedbank has set a target of over 100 branch reformats.

It intends to complete between 15 and 20 branches every month during the second half of this year.

“While it’s an ambitious undertaking, it’s an investment that we are confident will enhance the banking experience of our clients,” Terblanche said.

The executive explained Nedbank introduced these new branches in response to the changing needs of clients.

“All feedback points to high levels of client appreciation of the new formats, which give them the flexibility of a ‘hybrid’ service approach, effectively allowing them to choose how they want to engage with us.”

– CAJ News